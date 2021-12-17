Menu
Benjamin Jeffrey "Jeff" Barnes
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Benjamin Jeffrey "Jeff" Barnes

June 3, 1954 - December 14, 2021

Benjamin Jeffrey "Jeff" Barnes, 67, of Roanoke, Virginia, and formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, surrounded by his family. Jeff retired from Norfolk Southern after more than 30 years of service.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Debbie Barnes; his daughter, Jeanne Barnes and her partner, Michael Sellers, of Herndon, Va; his son, Matthew Barnes and his daughter, Kylie, and his partner, Caitlin Johnston, of Roanoke, Va.; and many friends.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Colonial Grove Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to John Hagee Ministries. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Colonial Grove Memorial Park
Virginia Beach, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my deepest sympathies during this very difficult time. I hope the memories you have with Jeff will comfort you in the days ahead. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
David Schoendorfer
Work
December 21, 2021
RIP Jeff. I worked with him at NS for many years.
Mike Brookins
December 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss with the passing of Jeff! He was a champ at his work with Norfolk Southern!
Gena Bishop
Work
December 17, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 17, 2021
I worked with Jeff for many years. He was a good man and a good friend. I will miss his phone calls and e-mails. Prayers for his family.
Randy Byars
December 16, 2021
