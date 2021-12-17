Benjamin Jeffrey "Jeff" Barnes
June 3, 1954 - December 14, 2021
Benjamin Jeffrey "Jeff" Barnes, 67, of Roanoke, Virginia, and formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, surrounded by his family. Jeff retired from Norfolk Southern after more than 30 years of service.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Debbie Barnes; his daughter, Jeanne Barnes and her partner, Michael Sellers, of Herndon, Va; his son, Matthew Barnes and his daughter, Kylie, and his partner, Caitlin Johnston, of Roanoke, Va.; and many friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Colonial Grove Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
or to John Hagee Ministries. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2021.