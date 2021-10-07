Benjamin Turner Ransome
May 12, 1933 - October 5, 2021
Benjamin T. Ransome, 88, of Bedford, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the home of his son, surrounded by family. He was born to the late Raymond and Lydia Ransome of Hardy, Va., on May 12, 1933.
Ben served as a medic ambulance driver in the Korean Conflict, First Calvary. He was a decorated Veteran and the recipient of the Bronze Star. While on leave from service, Ben came back to Roanoke to visit with friends and family. At this time, he met and fell in love with his future wife, Audrey P. Jordan. After completion of his service time, he returned home to Hardy, Va. He married his beautiful wife, Audrey, and had three children.
BT (as he was known to many) moved his family to Rockville, Md., in the late 1950s. He had a very long and prosperous job with PEPCO. He later relocated to Sterling, Va., before returning to the Bedford County area, in the early 1980s.
Benjamin was a long-time member of the Loudon County Ruritan Club and continued his duty and activity here in the Bedford County Ruritan. He was an avid hunter of wildlife, deer, and fowl. Jay and BT both loved the shooting matches. He loved to attend auctions, scavenging bargains and antiques. He took pride and time in restoring those antiques to their glory. He was always gardening and loving those homegrown tomatoes.
All those who met Ben, knew him to be a forthright, honest, hardworking, family man. He never knew a stranger. An extended hand and open mind and heart were always a part of him. He had a keen sense of humor. His faith and strength and knowledge were guiding forces in his life and in raising his children.
Benjamin was predeceased by his parents, four brothers, and a sister. His youngest daughter, Shellie Marie Ransome Obenchain Crowder, has paved the way to Heaven, to be with our Lord Jesus. She awaits him at the gate.
BT is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Audrey P. Ransome. He has one son, Thomas Jayhugh Ransome (Sandy); and one daughter, Sherry Lynn Ransome Baldwin (Keith). He has six grandchildren, Travis, Maegan, Keith, Jessica, Erin, and Mitchell. He was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Katie, Alivia, Emma, Jackson and Coy.
His presence will be greatly missed by ALL WHO LOVED HIM.
A visitation with the family will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment to follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in his honor/remembrance to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 7, 2021.