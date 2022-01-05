Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bennie Nelson Bishop
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Bennie Nelson Bishop

April 15, 1937 - January 1, 2022

Bennie Nelson Bishop, 84, was born on April 15, 1937 and passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The memorial will be on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resourses.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA
Jan
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.