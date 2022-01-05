Bennie Nelson BishopApril 15, 1937 - January 1, 2022Bennie Nelson Bishop, 84, was born on April 15, 1937 and passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The memorial will be on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resourses.