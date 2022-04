Bennie MenshApril 14, 2022Bennie Mensh passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022.She is survived by her grandson, Aaron Reed; nieces and nephews, Alicia Tighe Cox, Robert James Tighe II, Brendan Tighe; and brother-in-law, Bob Tighe; as well as longtime family friends, Bonnie, Emily, and Tyler Myers. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Mensh; daughter, Deborah Mensh; son, Billy Mensh; sister, Jean Tighe.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bennie's name to the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire and Rescue departments.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.