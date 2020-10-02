Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bernard Kent Brookman
1945 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1945
DIED
September 29, 2020
BROOKMAN

Bernard Kent

August 4, 1945

September 29, 2020

Bernard Kent "B.K." Brookman, 75, passed away at his home in Pulaski, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was a former manager of Roses and a member of NRV Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Alva Brookman; his wife, Dorothy Cox Brookman; and sisters, Diane Risgaard, Nancy Futch, Ethel Chinault and Jacqueline Moore. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the NRV Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Aikens officiating.

The Brookman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory, Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
NRV Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.