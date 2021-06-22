Menu
Bernice N. Carey
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Bernice N. Carey

June 19, 2021

Bernice N. Carey, 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Vickie Deaner.

Bernice is survived by her husband, Robert Carey; her daughters, Dorothy Nance and Jean Delito; her son, Ricky Nance; and her sister, Beatrice Millirons.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24016. A burial will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 22, 2021.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
Thinking of you tonight, Kirk, and the beauty of your mom seeing her mom in heaven.... I hope that thought makes you smile as they are together again.
Linda Bannister
June 22, 2021
