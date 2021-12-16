Bernice Brown Davis
July 24, 1924 - December 14, 2021
Bernice Brown Davis, 97, of Roanoke, Va. formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Fair View Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.