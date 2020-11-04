Rider
Bernice Montgomery Young
October 30, 2020
Bernice Montgomery Young Rider, 96, of 411 Pine Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia passed on to her Heavenly home on Friday, October 30, 2020
Due to COVID, a graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Alleghany Memorial Park, Low Moor with Reverend Edith Snedegar officiating.
Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 4, 2020.