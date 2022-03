Berta M. Lawrence Lewis



September 14, 2021



Berta M. (Lawrence) Lewis, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel.



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2021.