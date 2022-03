The first day of my water aerobics class, Beryl came up to me and welcomed me. That was 7 years ago. We had many laughs together and a few sad moments. She was always there to smile and say "God is Good" We had many special moments and I will miss her terribly. I remember how proud she was when her grandson graduated from college, how she beamed with pride. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. I pray for comfort for Billy and the rest of the family. Rest in Peace my friend.

Kathy Dunn Friend June 15, 2021