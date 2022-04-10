Bessie Pauline Arnold
April 5, 2022
Bessie Pauline Arnold, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. After battling breast cancer for several years, her battle was won and she was called home to heaven to be with our Lord.
Pauline very much enjoyed being surrounded by family, especially her great-grandchildren. There was always a surprise up her sleeve when they would arrive. She enjoyed the many summers spent on Smith Mountain Lake with her long time special companion Fallon Arthur Sr. the two also enjoyed their dinner outings to The Great 611 Restaurant. Pauline worked for many years cleaning homes, she deeply cherished all of her clients over the years and spoke of them more like family.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Arnold; parents, Frank and Edna Carter; brothers, Taylor Carter, Frank Carter, and James Carter; and grandson, Frank David Arnold Jr. She is survived by her long time special companion, Fallon Arthur Sr.; sons, Frank Arnold Sr. (Misty), Edward Arnold (Carrie), and John Paul; bonus children, Ray Arthur (Cami), Jamey Arthur, Reggie Arthur (Tiffany), and Kimberly Wells (Darrell); 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
The family will be holding a private service.
Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.