Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bessie Pauline Arnold
Bessie Pauline Arnold

April 5, 2022

Bessie Pauline Arnold, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. After battling breast cancer for several years, her battle was won and she was called home to heaven to be with our Lord.

Pauline very much enjoyed being surrounded by family, especially her great-grandchildren. There was always a surprise up her sleeve when they would arrive. She enjoyed the many summers spent on Smith Mountain Lake with her long time special companion Fallon Arthur Sr. the two also enjoyed their dinner outings to The Great 611 Restaurant. Pauline worked for many years cleaning homes, she deeply cherished all of her clients over the years and spoke of them more like family.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Arnold; parents, Frank and Edna Carter; brothers, Taylor Carter, Frank Carter, and James Carter; and grandson, Frank David Arnold Jr. She is survived by her long time special companion, Fallon Arthur Sr.; sons, Frank Arnold Sr. (Misty), Edward Arnold (Carrie), and John Paul; bonus children, Ray Arthur (Cami), Jamey Arthur, Reggie Arthur (Tiffany), and Kimberly Wells (Darrell); 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.

The family will be holding a private service.

Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.