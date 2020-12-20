Bessie "Ann" Hale Duncan
December 11, 1942 - December 16, 2020
In the early evening hours of Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the angels came and carried our precious Bessie into the arms of Jesus. Bessie was a very devout Christian so there is no doubt she is in heaven, free from all the pain and suffering.
There are no words that can describe the love and commitment she had for her family and friends. She will be forever missed and loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Curly" and Orpha Jones Hale; brother, William "Bill" Hale; as well as her grandparents, and a niece.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted and loving husband of 60 plus years, Arthur Kenneth Duncan; her four close and loving sisters, Loretta Lucado, Blanche Brower, Ellen Teaford, and Dianne Gray; brothers, Branch, Hugh, and David Hale; sisters-in-law, Peggy Duncan, Joyce Underwood, and Verna June Pringle; brother-in-law, Curtis Duncan; special friends, Tom and Thalia Huff, and Delores Pugh; special nurse, Loretta Beemer with Good Samaritan Hospice; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other dear friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Bessie will be laid to rest in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park following the service. The Rev. John Collins will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation in her name to Good Samaritan Hospice, or a charity of your choice
.
Online condolences as well as accessing the live stream broadcast of her service by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30, 2020.