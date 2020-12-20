Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bessie Hale "Ann" Duncan
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Bessie "Ann" Hale Duncan

December 11, 1942 - December 16, 2020

In the early evening hours of Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the angels came and carried our precious Bessie into the arms of Jesus. Bessie was a very devout Christian so there is no doubt she is in heaven, free from all the pain and suffering.

There are no words that can describe the love and commitment she had for her family and friends. She will be forever missed and loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Curly" and Orpha Jones Hale; brother, William "Bill" Hale; as well as her grandparents, and a niece.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted and loving husband of 60 plus years, Arthur Kenneth Duncan; her four close and loving sisters, Loretta Lucado, Blanche Brower, Ellen Teaford, and Dianne Gray; brothers, Branch, Hugh, and David Hale; sisters-in-law, Peggy Duncan, Joyce Underwood, and Verna June Pringle; brother-in-law, Curtis Duncan; special friends, Tom and Thalia Huff, and Delores Pugh; special nurse, Loretta Beemer with Good Samaritan Hospice; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other dear friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Bessie will be laid to rest in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park following the service. The Rev. John Collins will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation in her name to Good Samaritan Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences as well as accessing the live stream broadcast of her service by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are very sorry to hear of the loss of Ann. What a beautiful obituary! I know she is rejoicing with my Cassie and Jesus Prayers for y´all for the coming days.
Angela Huff
December 31, 2020
This was my dear friend Loretta Lucado's sweet sister Bessie. She is at peace now. No pain or suffering
Peggy Wright
December 30, 2020
We are praying for you during your lost.
Dan & Margaret Wickman
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results