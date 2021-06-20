Menu
Bette Jean Gay
Bette Jean Gay

April 25, 1933 - June 12, 2021

Bette Jean Gay, 88, went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Roanoke, the daughter of the late William James Gay and Louise Anna Dean Gay. She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Kim Reid and Leslee Waid, her seven brothers and her five sisters.

Bette was a gentle and compassionate soul that cared for people and animals, during their time of need. She enjoyed writing letters, reading, and working crossword puzzles.

She will be greatly missed and remembered by her son, Ronald Goode; several nieces and nephews; her grandchildren, Billy Bowen (Chuck), Bobby Jo St. Clair, Deanna Byroade, and grandson, Michael Reid; great-grandchildren, Sativa, Amaya, Taylor, Sage, Kaid, Sebastian, Indica, Ava, Addy, and Aden; and three great great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 21, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home from 3 until 5 p.m.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home Chapel
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
