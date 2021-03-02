Bette L. Mullikin



February 7, 1929 - February 24, 2021



Bette L. Mullikin, 92, of McIntosh, Fla., died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in her home after several months under Home Hospice care.



Bette was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., (closest city to her hometown of Wayland, Michigan) and lived in McIntosh for a little over three years. She was the daughter of late Howard Clack and Lucile Crocker Clack.



Bette graduated high school in 1946. After high school, Bette gained employment at Upjohn's for several years as a Comptometer Operator.



In 1951, she married her sweetheart, Edward Faust Mullikin, who worked for General Electric. Because of Edward's job, Bette relocated several times. Her residences were in Louisville, Ky. (four years), Schenectady, N.Y. (six years), Ormond Beach, Fla. (eight years), Roanoke, Va. (45 years) and finally McIntosh, Fla. (three years) with her son, Scott, after Edward's passing. Each time she moved cheerfully and was happy as a homemaker.



While living in Roanoke, Bette was an active member on the Skylark's bowling team and a member of the Roanoke Valley Chapter of the Sweet Adeline's for over 30 years. She was an active member of the Salem Moose Lodge, and/or the Women of the Moose and worked part-time at the Salem, Va. Department of Taxation. Bette, along with Edward, enjoyed traveling to several international destinations.



In addition to her parents, Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Edward in 2012; her son, Dennis J. Mullikin in 1986; a sister, Barbara Butler; a sister, Ruth Matteson; and a brother, Wilbert Clack.



She is survived by her son, Scott David Mullikin (Dennis Devore); a stepgrandson, Anthony Devore (Christal Devore); two stepgreat-grandchildren, Theya and Nathaniel; and three nieces/six nephews and several grand-nieces/nephews.



Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers/plants/gifts, please make a donation in Bette's name to Kindred Hospice at 1320 SE 25th Loop, Ocala, FL 34471 or contact Ed Button at 352-622-9331.



Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2021.