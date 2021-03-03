Bette Kiser Shaw-Near
February 23, 2021
Bette Kiser Shaw-Near of Christiansburg, Va., entered into rest on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
She was the wife of the late Dallas B. Shaw. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Norris Kiser, and mother and father-in-law, DB and Johnie Shaw.
She was a member of Windsor Hills United Methodist Church, volunteered at Ram House and retired from Blue Ridge Cancer Care. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and enjoyed her children and grandchildren.
She is the mother of daughter, Melinda S. White, (Kevin) of Stafford, Va.; son, Kevin E. Shaw, (Allison Meincke) of Blacksburg, Va.; nine grandchildren, Justin and Kyle White, Lindsay, Allison, Atali, Dakota, Peyton Shaw, Chloe and Christian Davis; three sisters, Joan Sturdivant, Judy Jamison and Debbie McGrath; and nieces and nephews.
Her celebration of life and interment will be held at Smithers Cemetery in Mathews, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 3, 2021.