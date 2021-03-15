Bettie Dale Copper Comer



April 19, 1934 - March 13, 2021



Bettie Dale Copper Comer, 86, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021, surrounded by family. She was a selfless, loving, and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend who took great joy in helping others.



She was the daughter of Francis and Trent Copper of Buena Vista before moving to Roanoke with her mother and brothers. Bettie graduated from Jefferson High School in 1952 and then attended Radford University before transferring to and graduating from the University of Virginia with a BS in Education in 1956. Bettie married Dr. James E. Comer in 1956. She initially taught school in San Antonio, Texas before moving to Ft. Belvoir. In 1964, she and Jim returned to Roanoke where they raised four children.



Bettie was a very creative and loving person. She was involved with early education tutoring at Crystal Spring Elementary School, Meals on Wheels, and teaching Bible study at church. She loved sewing, gardening, and her family. Bettie never met a quilt she did not like, and she truly enjoyed her bridge group and celebrating the 4th of July.



Bettie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jim Comer; her parents, Francis, and Trent Copper; her brothers, Sam, and Tod Copper; and her grandson, Edward Comer.



Bettie is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen Baker (Husband Greg); sons, William Edward (Ted) Comer, James Alvin Comer (wife Julie), and Benjamin D. Comer (wife Brandon); and grandchildren, Kaki Comer, Minor Smith, Ragan Comer, Logan Comer, Jimmy Smith, Bridges Comer, Mackenzie Comer, Ikie Smith, Sam Comer, Chris Comer, and Zach Baker, and Calab Baker.



If you wish to honor Bettie's memory, we suggest a donation in her memory to Heartland Hospice Serving Western Virginia or Greene Memorial Methodist Church. The family will have a private celebration of Bettie's life at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 15, 2021.