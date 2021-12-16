Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Marie Butts
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Betty Marie Butts

May 10, 1939 - December 12, 2021

Betty Marie McKinley Butts, 82, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Henry Butts, great-grandchild, Breanna DiStefano Sobilo, siblings, Alyce Franklin, David McKinley and Jack McKinley.

Betty is survived by daughters, Jae Springer and husband, Matthew and Ronda Roberson; grandchildren, Dorie DiStefano and Michael Sobilo, Dana Seiler and husband Matthew, David Vaughn, Marlyn Graham, Aspen Meyer, Jacob Meyer; great-grandchildren, Ally Graham, Robyn Graham, Axel Cummings, and Hadley Seiler; siblings, Robert McKinley and wife, Libby, Dorothy Snyder and husband, Russ, Helen Obitts, Bill McKinley and wife, Kathy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Butts and wife, Mary Ellen, Mike Butts and wife, Cherie, Ronnie Butts and wife, Linda, and Doris Michaels.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Betty's name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road Roanoke, Virginia 24018. Services will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home (540)366-0707.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Service
12:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Jae and family, thank you for allowing me into your home to spend time with Betty. Such a sweet lady. She will be missed.
Kathy Botts
December 18, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss and will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. It was an honor and pleasure to meet Me. Betty, she was a sweet lady
Debbie Hancock
Family
December 17, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ashton Cole Plymale
Other
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results