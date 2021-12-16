Betty Marie Butts



May 10, 1939 - December 12, 2021



Betty Marie McKinley Butts, 82, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Henry Butts, great-grandchild, Breanna DiStefano Sobilo, siblings, Alyce Franklin, David McKinley and Jack McKinley.



Betty is survived by daughters, Jae Springer and husband, Matthew and Ronda Roberson; grandchildren, Dorie DiStefano and Michael Sobilo, Dana Seiler and husband Matthew, David Vaughn, Marlyn Graham, Aspen Meyer, Jacob Meyer; great-grandchildren, Ally Graham, Robyn Graham, Axel Cummings, and Hadley Seiler; siblings, Robert McKinley and wife, Libby, Dorothy Snyder and husband, Russ, Helen Obitts, Bill McKinley and wife, Kathy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Butts and wife, Mary Ellen, Mike Butts and wife, Cherie, Ronnie Butts and wife, Linda, and Doris Michaels.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Betty's name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road Roanoke, Virginia 24018. Services will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home (540)366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.