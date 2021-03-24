Menu
Betty Ann Shufflebarger Finney
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tankersley Funeral Home - Mullens
102 Moran Avenue
Mullens, WV
Betty Ann Shufflebarger Finney

August 11, 1932 - March 21, 2021

Betty Ann Shufflebarger Finney, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Born in Itmann, West Virginia, on August 11, 1932, Betty was the daughter of the late John W. and Nellie Mabe Shufflebarger. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Finney, and her brother, Clarence Shufflebarger.

Betty graduated from Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia in 1952 and worked at the Wyoming County Courthouse until she married Jack in 1953. She became a homemaker and stay-at-home mom until her youngest son was in high school. She then returned to work at the family business, Wyoming Auto Company. She was an active member of the Highland Avenue Baptist Church for many years, and served in many leadership roles. She was a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi.

In 2015, Betty moved to Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg, to be near her son, Jack. To nobody's surprise, she quickly made many new friends and enjoyed many social activities at the Showalter Center. She was universally described as "sweet," and she was a generous friend. She maintained many life-long friendships that she cherished. She and her family are grateful for the excellent care provided by Warm Hearth Village.

Betty is survived by her three sons and their families, Jack W. and Kathy Finney, of Blacksburg, Va., Robert and Jackie Finney, of Cumming, Ga., and Shawn Finney and Vicki Fontcuberta, of Birmingham, Ala.; her grandchildren, Dylan Finney and Corinne Tilley, of Richmond, Va., Nathan Finney, Falls Church, Va., Jillian Finney Bishop and Clark Bishop, of Cumming, Ga., and Bobby Finney, of Atlanta, Ga.; and her great-grandson, Ford Bishop. She is also survived by her niece, Peggy McGraw and her husband, Warren, and nephew, J.G. Finney and his wife, Theresa, great-nieces and great-nephews, and several close special friends.

Services will be private due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Warm Hearth Village, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060, or Highland Avenue Baptist Church, 319 Highland Avenue, Mullens, WV 25882.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tankersleyfh.com.

The family of Betty Finney is being cared for by Tankersley Funeral Home, Mullens.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tankersley Funeral Home - Mullens.
I loved Mrs. Betty. She was my heart. I was blessed to have met her the day she arrived at WHV. She always had a smile on her face and cared about the wellbeing of those around her. I have so many fond memories which I will cherish. Her loved ones will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Tiffany Sherman
March 26, 2021
