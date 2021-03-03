Betty Louise Tyler FoxMay 22, 1934 - February 27, 2021Betty Louise Tyler Fox, 86, of Roanoke, went to be with her Lord on Saturday afternoon, February 27, 2021.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, Odie Fox; parents, James Lewis and Anna Lillian Anderson Tyler; and brothers, William "Jack" Tyler, Charles Tyler Sr., James Tyler Jr., George Edward Tyler, David A. Tyler and Allen Tyler; sister, Ruby DeBusk.She is survived by her siblings, Janie Jones, of Roanoke, John Tyler, of Lake Villa, Ill., Raymond Tyler, of Blue Ridge, Mary Webb, of Roanoke, Elsie (James "Shorty") Wright, of Salem; numerous nieces and nephews.Betty was a strong woman of faith. Many will remember her sense of humor and wit, but the greatest legacy she leaves behind is the deep and steadfast love she gave to her family and all she met. God whose love is everlasting gave her that gift and she demonstrated it throughout her life in her words and selfless actions.Due to COVID restrictions the funeral service will be private with Chaplain Gary Kingery officiating. Burial will take place at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke, Va.The family expresses sincere thanks to Richfield and Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care.In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018.Lotz Funeral Home1330 East Main St.