Betty HallSeptember 1, 1936 - September 14, 2021Betty Hall, 85, of Rocky Mount, Va. passed away peacefully into God's arms on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born, September 1, 1936, the fourth of eight children.She retired from Select Sires after over 40 years of employment. She and Brenda Arrington founded B&B Tax Service, where she also worked over 20 years. Later, she was a bookkeeper for various local businesses. She was a faithful member of Fairview Church of the Brethren.She is survived by her son, Jeffrey T. Hall of Rocky Mount; granddaughters, Rachel and Mackenzie Hall of Poquoson; sisters, Rebecca Preston (Alvah), Helen Bennett (Jimmy), Doris Buckner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin O. and Madeline J. Hodges; sisters, Francis (Broce), Elsie (Young), Billie (Hodges), Patricia (Law).Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. (540) 483-5533