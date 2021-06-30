Betty Shartzer Holland



June 27, 2021



Betty Shartzer Holland, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Chesterfield, Va., on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in the care of her family.



Born in Roanoke, Va., she was the youngest of seven children. She was an active member of Waverly Place Baptist Church and a graduate of Jefferson High School. After graduation, she went to work as a telephone operator for C & P Telephone Company. She married her childhood sweetheart, Henry O. Holland Jr. in 1948. Betty was a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Police Old Dominion Lodge #1 Ladies Auxiliary. In 1960, the family moved to Chesterfield County. She was a longtime member of Weatherford Memorial Baptist Church and later joined Central Baptist Church. Betty was a gifted soprano and sang in the church choir, the telephone company choir and the McGuire Va. choir. She retired from AT&T, where she managed the government accounts for the Virginia State Capitol. She was a lifetime member of the Communications Workers of America.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Cassie Shartzer; her devoted husband, Henry, of 67 years; sisters, Mildred, Lorraine and Norma; and brothers, Horton, Mahlon and Louis.



She is survived by her children, H.O. "Hank" Holland III (Jo Ann), Susan Ellis (Gary), Kendall Holland (Gloria), and Cynthia Hurd (Charles); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Holland, Stacy Norton (Brian), Wesley Hurd, Aaron and Michelle Holland, Victoria Gates and Ryan Ellis (Hillary); five great-grandsons, Matthew and Jacob Norton, Zane and Brandt Gates and Pierce Ellis; three sisiters-in-law, Reba Powell, Harriette Shartzer, and Ada Holland; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to At Home Care Hospice, for their care and compassion.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Mountain View Memorial Park, Boones Mill, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.