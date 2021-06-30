Betty Shartzer Holland, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Chesterfield, Va., on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in the care of her family.
Born in Roanoke, Va., she was the youngest of seven children. She was an active member of Waverly Place Baptist Church and a graduate of Jefferson High School. After graduation, she went to work as a telephone operator for C & P Telephone Company. She married her childhood sweetheart, Henry O. Holland Jr. in 1948. Betty was a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Police Old Dominion Lodge #1 Ladies Auxiliary. In 1960, the family moved to Chesterfield County. She was a longtime member of Weatherford Memorial Baptist Church and later joined Central Baptist Church. Betty was a gifted soprano and sang in the church choir, the telephone company choir and the McGuire Va. choir. She retired from AT&T, where she managed the government accounts for the Virginia State Capitol. She was a lifetime member of the Communications Workers of America.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Cassie Shartzer; her devoted husband, Henry, of 67 years; sisters, Mildred, Lorraine and Norma; and brothers, Horton, Mahlon and Louis.
She is survived by her children, H.O. "Hank" Holland III (Jo Ann), Susan Ellis (Gary), Kendall Holland (Gloria), and Cynthia Hurd (Charles); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Holland, Stacy Norton (Brian), Wesley Hurd, Aaron and Michelle Holland, Victoria Gates and Ryan Ellis (Hillary); five great-grandsons, Matthew and Jacob Norton, Zane and Brandt Gates and Pierce Ellis; three sisiters-in-law, Reba Powell, Harriette Shartzer, and Ada Holland; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to At Home Care Hospice, for their care and compassion.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Mountain View Memorial Park, Boones Mill, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church.
She was a wonderful lady and I loved her dearly. I had hoped to come see her this past year, but the lockdown put the kibosh on that. She took such great care of Henry during his last days, at that V A hospital every single, all day. Now she is back in the arms of her one true love and I know he was so glad to see her again. Rest peacefully in the arms of Jesus and Henry, sweet Betty. I will see you again one day.
Rosi Teresi
Friend
July 3, 2021
I was sorry to hear about the passing of your beloved mother. Sending our deepest sympathy for your loss.
Marian Crow
Other
July 2, 2021
God said "In my Mansion there are many Rooms" and another one is now occupied. My God bless you all!
Bob French
Friend
July 2, 2021
Remembering your wonderful mother and wishing you comfort.
Carrie & Marvin Holland
Family
July 2, 2021
Our dear sweet Aunt Betty, we will miss you! You always brightened any room when you walked in, your love of Jesus and family was always front and center. We love you dearly! You will forever be in our hearts!