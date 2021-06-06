I´m so sorry for your loss. Such a great lady. I loved her! She´s one of these reasons I became a French major in college. I had her as my French teacher from 1987-90. And during summer/breaks in college and law school (1990-96), I worked at the Roanoker Restaurant; and she and her mother came in for dinner every day. She always had me wait on her and would only speak French to me. Really really enjoyed her.

Kimberly Boucher Furnish Friend June 7, 2021