Betty Bowles Hosp died on Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born on April 15, 1927. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter Truman Bowles and Netty Obenschain Bowles; her husband, William Brokaw Hosp; and her son, Samuel Barnhart Hosp.
Betty's survivors include her son, William B. Hosp Jr.; and her daughter, Elizabeth Hosp Day. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Carlee Chambers Hosp; three grandsons, Benjamin Hamilton Hosp, Thomas Schuyler Hosp and Richard Brokaw Day; a great-grandson, Camden Leffel-Day; and a beloved loyal friend, Susan Hosp Garcia.
Betty graduated from Mary Washington College in 1948 (B.A.) and from Hollins University in 1987 (MALS). She was an activist who worked hard for the things that she believed in. Since she was passionate about history and politics, she was a member of the Roanoke County Democratic Committee for more than 50 years and she spent 12 years as president of the Roanoke Valley Democratic Women. She also served as president of the Roanoke County Retired Teachers and served a term as president of the Roanoke Valley Retired Teachers.
In later life, she found a home at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a teacher, deacon and elder. In addition to her deep love for her family and friends she found great solace in her faith.
The high point of Betty's life was her 30-year career of teaching French at Cave Spring High School. She loved her subject, as well as her students, and her enthusiasm made her students love French also. In addition to the language, Betty proudly taught the history, geography, literature, art and architecture of France – all in French.
A memorial service of Betty's life will be held at the Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a reception for friends and family to follow. The service will be conducted by Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church Pastor Rev. Andrew Whaley. He will be assisted by Second Presbyterian Church Executive Pastor Rev. Elizabeth Link.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider the Super Hero Kids program (formerly Big Brothers, Big Sisters) c/o Total Action for Progress, 302 2nd Street, SW, Roanoke, VA 24011. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.