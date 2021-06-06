Menu
Betty Bowles Hosp
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Betty Bowles Hosp

Betty Bowles Hosp died on Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born on April 15, 1927. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter Truman Bowles and Netty Obenschain Bowles; her husband, William Brokaw Hosp; and her son, Samuel Barnhart Hosp.

Betty's survivors include her son, William B. Hosp Jr.; and her daughter, Elizabeth Hosp Day. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Carlee Chambers Hosp; three grandsons, Benjamin Hamilton Hosp, Thomas Schuyler Hosp and Richard Brokaw Day; a great-grandson, Camden Leffel-Day; and a beloved loyal friend, Susan Hosp Garcia.

Betty graduated from Mary Washington College in 1948 (B.A.) and from Hollins University in 1987 (MALS). She was an activist who worked hard for the things that she believed in. Since she was passionate about history and politics, she was a member of the Roanoke County Democratic Committee for more than 50 years and she spent 12 years as president of the Roanoke Valley Democratic Women. She also served as president of the Roanoke County Retired Teachers and served a term as president of the Roanoke Valley Retired Teachers.

In later life, she found a home at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a teacher, deacon and elder. In addition to her deep love for her family and friends she found great solace in her faith.

The high point of Betty's life was her 30-year career of teaching French at Cave Spring High School. She loved her subject, as well as her students, and her enthusiasm made her students love French also. In addition to the language, Betty proudly taught the history, geography, literature, art and architecture of France – all in French.

A memorial service of Betty's life will be held at the Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a reception for friends and family to follow. The service will be conducted by Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church Pastor Rev. Andrew Whaley. He will be assisted by Second Presbyterian Church Executive Pastor Rev. Elizabeth Link.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider the Super Hero Kids program (formerly Big Brothers, Big Sisters) c/o Total Action for Progress, 302 2nd Street, SW, Roanoke, VA 24011. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church
VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty lived an active life involved in her many interests and contributed so much. She will be well remembered.
John Edwards
June 18, 2021
I remember Mrs Hosp when she taught at CSHS, sad to hear this. Prayers to her family. Carole (Overton) Breedlove - Class of 69
Carole M Breedlove
Other
June 8, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Billie Reid
Work
June 8, 2021
What a well lived, wonderful life! I recall a semester of French class with Mrs. Hosp and was actually able to utilize some of it when I visited France while in the Navy. Please accept my condolences and appreciation of her wide ranging service.
Scott Shaver
School
June 8, 2021
Betty and her family lived across the street from us on Fontaine Drive and Betty was always a friendly, kind and good neighbor. She was devoted to her family and her educational profession. The Bova family will be keeping Betty and family in our heart and prayers.
Helen C Bova
Friend
June 7, 2021
Mrs. Hosp was an inspirational role model of courage, fortitude and strength. Her contributions to our community in addition to her dedication to education were many and she will be missed. With sympathy, thinking of her family and friends.
Becky Hudson
June 7, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Such a great lady. I loved her! She´s one of these reasons I became a French major in college. I had her as my French teacher from 1987-90. And during summer/breaks in college and law school (1990-96), I worked at the Roanoker Restaurant; and she and her mother came in for dinner every day. She always had me wait on her and would only speak French to me. Really really enjoyed her.
Kimberly Boucher Furnish
Friend
June 7, 2021
Much sadness in the passing of Betty. May Christ ease your pain.
David Gunter
June 6, 2021
Condolences to Betty's family and to the many who feel the loss of this dedicated,dynamic, and unique woman.
Edrie Bays
Work
June 6, 2021
Mrs. Hosp will always be remembered and admired as a devoted, engaged educator who touched the minds and hearts of her students. She set a stellar example of embracing other cultures while also contributing to our own communities. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.
Brucie Boggs
School
June 6, 2021
Your mom was an inspiration to me taking her French classes at Cave Spring High School in the 70's. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family. Love to all
Cindy Meadows Grant
School
June 6, 2021
Mrs. Hosp had a profound impact on my life, though I do not think she realized it. She was my French teacher for three years at CSHS, though I doubt I was her most memorable student. She instilled in me a love for cultural history that carried me through college, my career and my life now. My world and that of so many others was enriched by her. Deepest sympathy to her family.
Ellen Stanley Booth
School
June 6, 2021
