Betty Huff PughAugust 27, 1932 - November 24, 2020Betty Huff Pugh, age 88, of Blue Ridge, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November, 24, 2020. Graveside service at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Murray Agee officiating. There will not be a visitation. Guidelines for social distancing and face masks will be in place. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com