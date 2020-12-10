There is a handful of teachers I have carried with me for 30 years from Fallon Park and Stonewall Jackson. Mrs. Leaonard was high up on that list. I have often wondered about her and remembering keyboarding/computer classes I had with her. I still type the way she taught me to this day!! I know you will be greatly missed but know you are in heaven singing with the angels!!

Missy (Thomas) Plaster December 10, 2020