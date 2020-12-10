Betty Jo Norton Leonard
March 10, 1934 - December 6, 2020
Betty Jo (Norton) Leonard, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed to her heavenly home, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, after a long and gallant battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Betty Jo was born in Decatur, Tenn. to the late Jake and Mary Norton. She was married for 50 years to the late Jimmy Leonard.
She graduated from East Tennessee State University, in Johnson City, Tenn. with a Bachelors degree in Education. She taught in the Johnson City, Tenn. school system until 1969 and then the Roanoke City, Va. school system until her retirement in 1996.
Betty Jo loved the outdoors and was out among her beautiful flowers and plants every chance she had, always admiring the birds that she loved to watch so much. She was a great cook and loved to be in the kitchen cooking for her family and friends. Betty Jo loved the Lord and attended Bonsack Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to her family which was her greatest joy, especially her grandchildren, Cameron and Catherine who were her greatest gifts, and then her great grandchildren, Bridget and Ellie. She loved her many friends from ETSU and dearest 'Roomie', Frankie Hiatt, the staff at Stonewall Jackson Middle School, Fallon Park Elementary, her Orchard Villas family, especially Chris Arnold and Connie Clingenpeel, her Facebook friends and all who knew her as 'Momma Jo'. Thank you for the special blessings you brought to her life.
Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Robin and Ann Leonard of Bedford, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Mike Gray of Denver, N.C.; grandchildren, Cameron Leonard and wife, Maggie of Penhook, Va., Catherine Leonard of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Polly Crumley and husband, John of Carmel, Ind.; sister-in-law, Barbara Clark of Johnson City, Tenn.; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Blessings of thanks to Vicky Smith, her dedicated caregiver in Roanoke, Va. Thank you Vickie Jones, her caregiver in Denver, N.C. who lovingly cared for her this past year until her final day. Also, Sacha Ellis, who warmly assisted with her care her last month. The loving and caring guidance of Tania Miller, Tye Bennett, Stacy Clark and the nursing staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County, N.C. were invaluable in managing her care and comfort.
Also, dear friend, Carol Hickok, who as a Respiratory Therapist, was an angel in overseeing her every need in managing her IPF and giving unending daily support to the family over the past year.
As the song says..."So I'll sing Halleluiah, you were an angel in the shape of my Mom...and when God took you back He said Halleluiah you're home"
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via Good Samaritan Funeral Home at www.thegoodsamaritanfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or Habitat for Humanity of the Roanoke Valley, 3435 Melrose Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24017.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.