Betty Lou Curtis Paterson
December 17, 1931 - December 3, 2020
Betty Lou Curtis Paterson returned to her Heavenly Home on December 3, 2020, just two weeks shy of her 89th birthday. She was a resident of Friendship Health & Rehab North. She has finally been reunited with her late husband Al after almost 32 years.
Betty was born on December 17, 1931, in Alamance County, N.C., to Vera Ellen Earnhardt Curtis and Oscar Eugene Curtis. She graduated from Elon High School. She was married to Al Paterson in July, 1954. They had one son, Sandy, lived in Detroit, Atlanta, and Charlotte before settling in Roanoke, in 1963.
Betty worked at Rose's five and dime from high school until her marriage. She was a stay-at-home mom until 1973, when she decided to get her driver's license and go back to work. She worked at Rose's, Talbot Factory Outlet & Stritesky's Florists until she retired in 1989 when Al unexpectedly passed away.
Betty was a loving wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, neighbor, and friend. She made many, many friends growing up, and among her neighbors and co-workers and she did her best to stay in touch with every one of them over the years. She enjoyed travel. Betty and Al visited numerous cities and countries in the 70's and 80's. She collected angels, owls, and sunflowers. Betty cherished her chats with her friends and neighbors and loved to send greeting cards and notes.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by her son, one brother, Gene (Ella) Curtis; niece, Leigh (Rodney) Agnew; nephew, Neville (Trivette) Curtis, several cousins, a grand niece, and nephew.
Thank you to Beverly, Bruce/Yvonne, Dagmar, Eva, Geraldine, Kim, Libby, Linda, Marlene/Randy, Marvin, Monique, Pat, Sandra, Shirley and Teresa for your support, encouragement, cards & notes, especially during Betty's "dementia years." Special thanks to everyone at Friendship Health & Rehab (North) and especially the 4th floor Memory Care Unit for making Betty comfortable during the past year and being her "Family" during the covid pandemic. Also, thank you to Dr.'s Raza, Eischenbach, and Jones and their staffs and of course, the ladies at Beauty World.
Per Betty's wishes, she will be cremated and, due to covid restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
If you would like, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in Betty's name.
Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, (540) 366-0707.
