Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Louise Trail
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Trail

Betty Louise

June 15, 1945

September 27, 2020

Betty Louise Trail, age 75 of Callaway, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born June 15, 1945 and was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Epperly and a son, Dean Trail. Betty proudly served her country in the Women's Army Corps.

Surviving is her significant other, Doug Jackson; sisters, Teresa Wright (James) of Blacksburg, Lisa Jones (Jeff) Durham, N.C.; two nephews and their families; and her faithful companion Gypsy.

Arrangements are private by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.