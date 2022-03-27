Menu
Betty Jane Jensen McCoy
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Betty Jane Jensen McCoy

September 17, 1929 - January 30, 2022

Betty Jane Jensen McCoy, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, was carried gently into Jesus' arms to her Heavenly home on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Betty was the eldest daughter born to the late Axel and Viola Jensen on September 17, 1929, in Headland, Ala. She was raised and attended school in Pahokee, Fla. At the age of 18, she married the love of her life, William Thomas McCoy. They lived most of their lives in South Florida where they raised three beautiful children. They moved to Roanoke, Va. in 1996 and resided there until their passing.

Betty was a beautiful woman with a heart of gold who devoted herself to her family. She lived a life filled with love, laughter, joy, and many blessings. She Shared 59 wonderful years of marriage with her true love, Willie, who preceded her in death. The family takes great comfort in knowing she has been reunited with him in Heaven.

She is survived by her sisters, Sybil Crews and Wynell Williams; her children, Lynda Holbrook and husband, Danny, William Thomas McCoy II and wife, Karen, and Allan McCoy and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Cynee, Deede, Danny, Amy, Jennifer, Amanda, Christopher, and Ryan; fifteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Betty's family will cherish their memories of joyful times together with her for many years to come and she will be greatly missed by all. The family held a small memorial service for her to celebrate her life. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 24, 2022
