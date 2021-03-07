Hi Allen & Barry & Family, I just found out about the passing of your mom. So sorry to hear it.Not sure how I missed hearing about it except I was sick with Covid at that time. I will miss her and our many talks together. Your mom helped lead me to the Lord. She was a good friend and I will remember our years working together at Rke. City Schools. Prayers for you & your family. Sincerely, Donna and John Ramsey

