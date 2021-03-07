Menu
Betty Jean McDaniel
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Betty Jean McDaniel

March 3, 2021

Betty Jean McDaniel of Roanoke, Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow "Woody" Wilson McDaniel; brothers, James Junior Lawson and Rollman R. Lawson; and sister, Alice A. Weigand.

Betty is survived by her sons, Allen McDaniel (Linda) and Barry McDaniel of Richmond; granddaughters, Lisa McDaniel of Fort Myers, Fla., and Jen Koll (Steven); great-granddaughter, Hazel Koll; and sisters, Barbara Plunkett (Dennis) and Nancy G. Plunkett of Maple, Wis.

Betty retired from the Roanoke City School System, was a faithful member of Harvest Ministries - Roanoke for more than 50 years and enjoyed extensive traveling.

The family would like to thank the 6th Floor Nursing Staff of Lewis Gale Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel where services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Mar
9
Service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi Allen & Barry & Family, I just found out about the passing of your mom. So sorry to hear it.Not sure how I missed hearing about it except I was sick with Covid at that time. I will miss her and our many talks together. Your mom helped lead me to the Lord. She was a good friend and I will remember our years working together at Rke. City Schools. Prayers for you & your family. Sincerely, Donna and John Ramsey
Donna Ramsey
Friend
October 8, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to the family. I enjoyed working with Betty at Garden City.
Kathie Johnston
March 8, 2021
