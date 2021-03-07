Betty Jean McDaniel
March 3, 2021
Betty Jean McDaniel of Roanoke, Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow "Woody" Wilson McDaniel; brothers, James Junior Lawson and Rollman R. Lawson; and sister, Alice A. Weigand.
Betty is survived by her sons, Allen McDaniel (Linda) and Barry McDaniel of Richmond; granddaughters, Lisa McDaniel of Fort Myers, Fla., and Jen Koll (Steven); great-granddaughter, Hazel Koll; and sisters, Barbara Plunkett (Dennis) and Nancy G. Plunkett of Maple, Wis.
Betty retired from the Roanoke City School System, was a faithful member of Harvest Ministries - Roanoke for more than 50 years and enjoyed extensive traveling.
The family would like to thank the 6th Floor Nursing Staff of Lewis Gale Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel where services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.