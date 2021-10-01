I am a fellow member of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church where Betty and her husband Sam attended for so many years. Although Betty endured the heartbreak of losing a daughter and her own husband, she always maintained an optimistic outlook and a continued interest in life. I came to know her better while visiting her from time to time at South Roanoke Nursing home. She always greeted me with a smile and was so appreciative of my visit. Sometimes when I arrived she was not in her room, but I would then find her out and about the facility, moving herself in her wheelchair to wherever she wanted to go! She was not content to just sit in her room and let the day go by. I was always so delighted to see her paintings that often graced her window sill, and how really good they were! She definitely had artistic talent. And while her eyesight was good she always seemed to be reading a book of some sort. What an inspiration she was! She was a kind, gracious, lovely lady and I shall miss her. Judy Gearing

Judy Gearing Other October 4, 2021