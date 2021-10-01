Menu
Betty Pope McGee
1924 - 2021
Betty Pope McGee

Nov. 24, 1924 - September 27, 2021

Betty Pope McGee, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.

She was born on November 24, 1924, in Roanoke, Va., the daughter of Albert and Mebus Pope. She was a member of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, a member of the Saville Friendship Sunday School Class, and the Frances Allen Circle. Betty married Stephen Samuel McGee Jr. on September 3, 1946, and they were married for 68 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Sam McGee; her daughter, Rebecca McGee Allen; her brothers, Bill and Bob Pope; Betty is survived by her devoted son, David Todd McGee; daughter-in-law, Marcia DeWeese McGee; granddaughter, Samantha McGee Estep and her husband, Stephen Estep; two grandsons, Daniel and Jonny Mac Allen; great-grandson, Jacob Allen; and her sister-in-law, Virginia Pope; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at South Roanoke Nursing Home for the great care that they provided.

Services will be private due to Covid concerns. In lieu of flowers the family suggest making a donation to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

I am a fellow member of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church where Betty and her husband Sam attended for so many years. Although Betty endured the heartbreak of losing a daughter and her own husband, she always maintained an optimistic outlook and a continued interest in life. I came to know her better while visiting her from time to time at South Roanoke Nursing home. She always greeted me with a smile and was so appreciative of my visit. Sometimes when I arrived she was not in her room, but I would then find her out and about the facility, moving herself in her wheelchair to wherever she wanted to go! She was not content to just sit in her room and let the day go by. I was always so delighted to see her paintings that often graced her window sill, and how really good they were! She definitely had artistic talent. And while her eyesight was good she always seemed to be reading a book of some sort. What an inspiration she was! She was a kind, gracious, lovely lady and I shall miss her. Judy Gearing
Judy Gearing
Other
October 4, 2021
My parents, John and LaMoyne Moses, my bother, and I lived next door to Sam and Betty, Becky, and and David on Rosewood Avenue. We moved there in 1961 when David was just a baby and Becky was in first grade. She and I used to walk together to school at Grandin Court Elementary and I used to love to push David around in his stroller. I always admired Betty McGee so much. As a child I thought she looked just like Jackie Kennedy, who was First Lady at the time. She was always kind and gracious to me and made me feel welcome in her home. Over the years, she and Sam were wonderful and caring neighbors. When Becky died, I grieved over the loss of such a lovely and talented woman at such a young age. I last saw Sam and Betty in 2013 when my mother died. They came to her visitation and I was so delighted to see both of them again. Please accept my condolences and deepest sympathy in the loss of your mother and grandmother. She was a remarkable lady and she will be missed. Myrna Bein
Myrna Moses Bein
October 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.My mom was on the same hall as Betty.I saw Betty in the hall all the time. My mom Ynell Brumfield past away in Aug.Thinking of you
Linda Arnold
October 1, 2021
