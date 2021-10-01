Betty Pope McGee
Nov. 24, 1924 - September 27, 2021
Betty Pope McGee, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.
She was born on November 24, 1924, in Roanoke, Va., the daughter of Albert and Mebus Pope. She was a member of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, a member of the Saville Friendship Sunday School Class, and the Frances Allen Circle. Betty married Stephen Samuel McGee Jr. on September 3, 1946, and they were married for 68 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Sam McGee; her daughter, Rebecca McGee Allen; her brothers, Bill and Bob Pope; Betty is survived by her devoted son, David Todd McGee; daughter-in-law, Marcia DeWeese McGee; granddaughter, Samantha McGee Estep and her husband, Stephen Estep; two grandsons, Daniel and Jonny Mac Allen; great-grandson, Jacob Allen; and her sister-in-law, Virginia Pope; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at South Roanoke Nursing Home for the great care that they provided.
Services will be private due to Covid concerns. In lieu of flowers the family suggest making a donation to the charity of your choice
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.