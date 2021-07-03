Menu
Betty Bond Heller Nichols
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA
Betty Bond Heller Nichols

February 20, 1928 - June 30, 2021

Betty Bond Heller Nichols passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was born in Bedford, Virginia, on February 20, 1928, to Elizabeth Clarke Bond Heller and George Edward Heller.

Betty was a great story teller and one of her favorite subjects was her childhood trips to Richmond accompanying her father, a state senator, to sessions of the legislature.

She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Mary Washington College in 1949 with a degree in Portuguese and Russian Languages. She married Jim Synan in 1951 and together they had three children, Cathy, Kevin and Anne.

Her life in Bedford was filled with music, especially playing the piano. Whether it was coaching and accompanying Miss Virginia contestants or playing for productions of the Little Town Players or leading singalongs following dinner parties in her home, her lifelonglove and enthusiasm for music brought joy to all whom she met. Her love of music continued in 1990 when she moved to Lexington to marry Colonel Lee Nichols. She continued to accompany community musicals as well as performances at VMI. Perhaps ,her crowning achievement was when, in her late 80's, she became a regular pianist at Haywood's restaurant, delighting diners with her playing of hundreds of songs from Broadway to the American Songbook, all from memory.

However, her love of music took second place to her love of family. In addition to her own three children Betty Bond was blessed with four grandchildren, Sarah, Ben, Chri and Peyton Ritter. These four, in turn, have been blessed to grow up around the corner from a grandmother whose smile, wit, laugh, generosity, love of the beach and cruises, story-telling and unconditional love have been a daily part of their lives.

In addition to her parents, Betty Bond was preceded in death by her brother, Gardner Parrish Heller. Surviving are her children Cathryne Tilson Synan Whitten (Jim Whitten), Kevin Clark Synan (Jennifer Hodge), and Anne Gardner Synan Ritter (Gordon Spice, husband and Mark Ritter, former husband); grandchildren, Sarah Katharine Ritter, Benjamin Clarke Ritter, Christopher MacFarlane Ritter, and Peyton Gardner Ritter and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of the life of Betty Bond Nichols will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church. Attendees are respectfully requested to wear colorful casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers St., Lexington, VA 24450, Trinity United Methodist Church, 147 S. Main St., Lexington VA 24450, or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church
VA
I had the great pleasure of getting to know Betty Bond many years ago through her daughter, Cathy when we were (and still are) sorority sisters at FSU. She was truly a delight to be with, and she and I shared a great love for music. I have a number of memories I could share, but here are just a few. Apparently, Betty and Cathy and I entertained for a Lion's Club Convention in Blacksburg, VA and "wowed" the crowd. According to Betty, one of the attendees remarked that it was the best entertainment they had ever had! Most likely, that was an overstatement, but we sure had a blast doing it. Another wonderful memory for me was Betty entertaining at my wedding rehearsal dinner. I was delighted when she was able to come along with Cathy and thrilled that she was willing to share her talent at the dinner. Could I have had anyone better? And finally, I also fondly remember her church in Bedford hosting my church youth singing group when we were on tour in the area. After the performance, back at her house, Betty and I, of course, had to have a jam session. It was the highlight of the trip for me. I am saddened by her passing, but what a wonderful life she had, and what a blessing she was to others and to me. Karen Tyler Gentry, Miami, FL
Karen Tyler Gentry
Friend
July 18, 2021
What a wonderful, caring and genuine person. You will be greatly missed.
Blackburn Booth
July 11, 2021
I am so sorry. I remember when I asked her to play at Haywoods, she said she was too old. I told her she was not! So here she is at Haywood's doing a duet with me! What an amazing woman, musician and spirit lifter. Prayers and healing thoughts to family and friends of Betty.
Kelly Harris
Other
July 5, 2021
We were sorry to hear of Aunt Betty Bond's passing. She was smart and kind. May your hearts be filled with wonderful memoires as you celebrate a life well lived. Susan, Craig & Lynn Nichols
Susan Nichols Ingram
Family
July 5, 2021
Betty was so much a part of anything musical in Bedford. It was always a treat to work with her in shows, etc. Her lifetime award with Little Town Players was deserving! R.I.P. Betty.
Elizabeth S. Overstreet
Friend
July 4, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your mother and grandmother. I spent many wonderful evenings and weeks with Betty at Little Town Players in Bedford, during performances of the Messiah and other musical presentations around Bedford. Her musical talents were an integral part of my early years in Bedford.
Ann Duncan
Friend
July 3, 2021
