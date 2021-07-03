I had the great pleasure of getting to know Betty Bond many years ago through her daughter, Cathy when we were (and still are) sorority sisters at FSU. She was truly a delight to be with, and she and I shared a great love for music. I have a number of memories I could share, but here are just a few. Apparently, Betty and Cathy and I entertained for a Lion's Club Convention in Blacksburg, VA and "wowed" the crowd. According to Betty, one of the attendees remarked that it was the best entertainment they had ever had! Most likely, that was an overstatement, but we sure had a blast doing it. Another wonderful memory for me was Betty entertaining at my wedding rehearsal dinner. I was delighted when she was able to come along with Cathy and thrilled that she was willing to share her talent at the dinner. Could I have had anyone better? And finally, I also fondly remember her church in Bedford hosting my church youth singing group when we were on tour in the area. After the performance, back at her house, Betty and I, of course, had to have a jam session. It was the highlight of the trip for me. I am saddened by her passing, but what a wonderful life she had, and what a blessing she was to others and to me. Karen Tyler Gentry, Miami, FL

Karen Tyler Gentry Friend July 18, 2021