Betty Belcher Noble
September 8, 1941 - December 20, 2021
Betty Belcher Noble, 80, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021.
She enjoyed working in her flower beds, visiting with grandchildren and extended family. She had just visited Pigeon Forge and loved her trip and seeing the lights.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dean E. Noble Sr; her parents, Paul Brentwood Belcher and Bessie Bowles Belcher; daughter, Kathy Noble Myers; granddaughter, Jennifer Ann Dickson; and four brothers.
She is survived by her children, Dean E. Noble Jr (Sandra), Dennis Noble (Kathie), and Vickie Noble Witt; grandchildren, Joshua Dickson, Jonathan Dickson (Casey), Brentwood Hedrick (Katrina), Andrew Noble (Ashley), and Ashley Hedrick Tolly; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; four sisters, Barbara, Marietta, Juanita, and Evelyn (Gordon); one brother, Richard (Rose); one sister-in-law, Joyce; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local food bank or to Carilion Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
