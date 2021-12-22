Menu
Betty Belcher Noble
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Betty Belcher Noble

September 8, 1941 - December 20, 2021

Betty Belcher Noble, 80, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021.

She enjoyed working in her flower beds, visiting with grandchildren and extended family. She had just visited Pigeon Forge and loved her trip and seeing the lights.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dean E. Noble Sr; her parents, Paul Brentwood Belcher and Bessie Bowles Belcher; daughter, Kathy Noble Myers; granddaughter, Jennifer Ann Dickson; and four brothers.

She is survived by her children, Dean E. Noble Jr (Sandra), Dennis Noble (Kathie), and Vickie Noble Witt; grandchildren, Joshua Dickson, Jonathan Dickson (Casey), Brentwood Hedrick (Katrina), Andrew Noble (Ashley), and Ashley Hedrick Tolly; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; four sisters, Barbara, Marietta, Juanita, and Evelyn (Gordon); one brother, Richard (Rose); one sister-in-law, Joyce; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local food bank or to Carilion Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Losing a loved one is difficult and from what I understand she was "the glue" of the family.
Shelby Smith
December 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Joyce Hutchison
Other
December 21, 2021
