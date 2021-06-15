Betty Lou Phoenix
June 12, 2021
Betty Lou Phoenix 70, of Moneta, Va., formerly of Wytheville, Va., gained her angel wings while surrounded by family on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Betty was known for her unconditional love as a daughter, wife, mother, and nannie.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Charlotte Hall, sister, Brenda Goodson, and niece, Peggy Linkous.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Phoenix (Pete) of Moneta. Children Scott (Edna) Phoenix of Rural Retreat, Chastity (Daniel) Sirry of New Castle, and Jason (Ashly) Phoenix of Monet; grandchildren, Chris Phoenix, Rachel Phoenix, Kasey Kendall, Kenzy Kendall, Sydnee Cook, Isaiah Wiggins, and Gracelyn Phoenix; two great-grandchildren, Makenna and Brady; two sisters, Darlene (Dave) Mabry of Fort Chiswell, and Donna Hall of Wytheville. Numerous nieces and nephews. Special friends Ercel Shepherd and Virginia Ebert, and her beloved fur baby Rocky.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Reverend James Tunnel. The family will receive friends at Grubb Funeral Home Thursday from 12 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.