Betty Wynne Bonsack Shaver
June 30, 1930 - June 8, 2021
Betty Wynne Bonsack Shaver, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
She was born on June 30, 1930, to the late Jacob and Myrtle Atkins Bonsack. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jackson Shaver Jr. Betty was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church.
Betty is survived by her cousins, Robin Heatwole, Dick Foster, and Anne Marie Wagner; and special friends, Ann Breslin and Pam Kreger.
A private memorial service will be held at the Columbarium of Second Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Fund of the Second Presbyterian Church or to the Rescue Mission Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 16, 2021.