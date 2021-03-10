Betty Lou St.Clair Simmons
July 1, 1937 - March 8, 2021
The family of Betty Lou St.Clair Simmons, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, is saddened to announce her passing on Monday, March 8, 2020.
Betty was born to the late Ira and Evelyn Ruth Wheeler St.Clair in Vinton on July 1, 1937. During her childhood she moved several times and then settled in Stewartsville. She graduated with high honors from Stewartsville High School and was selected for the Beta Club.
Betty married Harris Simmons, moved to Roanoke, and worked at Allstate Insurance. She was a past member of Colonial Avenue Baptist Church. Betty was very creative and shared her sense of humor with family and friends. Growing up during the depression, she saved everything to reuse, recycle and repurpose. She loved to bake and sew, helped her children with school projects, taught Sunday School and VBS, and showed by example her love of Jesus Christ.
Along with her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harris, and her son, Greg.
Betty is survived by daughter, Carolyn Painley and husband, Mark; daughter-in-law, Susan Simmons; grandchildren, Meredith Simmons, Jonathan and wife, Caroline, Matthew, and Christopher Painley; brother, Wilson Alfred St.Clair; and sister, Barbara Ann Wright.
The family sends a special thank you to friends, Taylor Petty, Marcia Monroe, and Sandy Deel, for their help and support near the end of Betty's life.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Graveside celebration of Betty's life will be held the same day at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton with the Rev. Brian Geiser officiating. Masks and social distancing are required for both events.
Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 10, 2021.