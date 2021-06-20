Betty Lou ThomasNovember 20, 1935 - June 17, 2021Betty Lou Thomas, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Betty was a quiet servant of Christ and labored tirelessly to do God's work.Betty was preceded by her parents, Arthur and Betty Dreyer; her sisters, Rosella Lueders, Oradell Kuklock, and Edna Cloeter; and brother, Lloyd Dreyer.She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Clayton J. Thomas; son, Mark (Kathy) Thomas; daughter, Nancy L. (Phil) Langford; son, Dave J. (Terri) Thomas; daughter, Connie M. (Jon) Hartness; brothers, Marvin (Donna) Dreyer and Wendell (Karen) Dreyer; grandchildren, Seth, Zac, Kaitlin, Jared, Taylor, Josh, Stephanie and Emily; great-grandchildren, Addison, Savannah, William, Avery, Anna, Ella, and awaiting the arrival of Maggie; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 4 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Keith Beasley officiating. There will be a committal service in the mausoleum at Sherwood Memorial Park following the funeral.The family wishes that any memorial donations to be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in Betty's name.Lotz Funeral Home Salem1330 East Main St.