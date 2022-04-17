Betty Duncan Williams
Betty Duncan Williams, 65, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours on Friday, April 15, 2022, with her daughter, Joyce, and two nieces surrounding her.
She was born on April 27, 1938. Betty was a member of Colonial Baptist church for over 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bassel Miller Williams, and her father, Delbert Duncan.
Surviving are her daughters, Barbra Chewing, and Joyce Kelly and her husband, Tony; her son, BJ Williams; her grandchildren, Wayne Chewing, and Anthony Kelly and his wife, Misty; her adopted grandson, Dean Mosteller; her great-grandchildren, Bryce, Melissa, Kamryn, and Abby; and her nieces and nephews. She was loved by her entire family and her many friends.
Special thanks to Dean for always being there and checking on her all the time, and to the Williamson family for taking great care of our mother and thanks to all who visited her.
God saw you getting tired, a cure was not to be. You gave a courageous battle with cancer. So, he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to me." With tearful eyes we watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, your tender hands to rest, God took you home to prove to us He only takes the best.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Marvin Wagner officiating. Burial will follow the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the Mausoleum. All are welcome. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Arrangements by Oakey's East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909.
