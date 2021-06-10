Betty Jane Wolfe, 89, of Buchanan, Va., formerly of Salem, peacefully died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at home. She was born in Mercer County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Mose M. and Maude Pettrey Hall.
She loved collecting and selling antiques, miniatures, crafting, nature, outdoors and birdwatching. Mostly she cherished the many lifelong friendships she made while enjoying her passions. Sadly, many of whom preceded her in death. She loved her family and a special little white chihuahua "Angel" who also preceded her in death.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Wolfe; brothers, Bobby R. Hall, McClellan (M.C.) Hall Jr., and James C. Hall; and sisters, Wanza Kirkman and Ruth Lawrence.
Surviving are her children, Ila M. Haymaker and Howard Ira Wolfe.
Special thanks to the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice and especially to nurse Sarah Quenlin.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Sherwood Memorial Park. The Rev. Phillip Waltz will officiate.
I am a member of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church. Although I never met Betty in person, I called her from time to time since 2017, and I enjoyed our conversations. She told me about her antiquing, decorating the ostrich eggs, her little dog Angel, her trips to the Center and how thankful she was she could still get around. She often mentioned how good her neighbors were to her and how her daughter Ila would bring her meds to her. I was so sorry to hear of her passing and send my deepest sympathies to Ila and Howard.