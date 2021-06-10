Betty Jane Wolfe



March 13, 1932 - June 8, 2021



Betty Jane Wolfe, 89, of Buchanan, Va., formerly of Salem, peacefully died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at home. She was born in Mercer County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Mose M. and Maude Pettrey Hall.



She loved collecting and selling antiques, miniatures, crafting, nature, outdoors and birdwatching. Mostly she cherished the many lifelong friendships she made while enjoying her passions. Sadly, many of whom preceded her in death. She loved her family and a special little white chihuahua "Angel" who also preceded her in death.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Wolfe; brothers, Bobby R. Hall, McClellan (M.C.) Hall Jr., and James C. Hall; and sisters, Wanza Kirkman and Ruth Lawrence.



Surviving are her children, Ila M. Haymaker and Howard Ira Wolfe.



Special thanks to the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice and especially to nurse Sarah Quenlin.



The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Sherwood Memorial Park. The Rev. Phillip Waltz will officiate.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 10, 2021.