Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty C. Woodrum
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
2:00p.m.
East Gate Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Betty C. Woodrum

August 2, 1936 - February 3, 2022

Betty C. Woodrum, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

She had various clerical and accounting jobs throughout her life. She was a very active member at East Gate Church of the Nazarene. She served on many church boards, loved her women's groups, and enjoyed blessing others by going and serving on mission trips.

One of her favorite things to do was traveling and going on bus tours with her husband, Woody! She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whether it was having them spend the night, attending their sporting events, shopping, or playing with them in the parks.

Betty followed her beloved husband, Woody, of 66 years, to a wonderful reunion in Heaven!

Betty was preceded in death by her son, Bernie, and siblings, Paul, Robert, and Elsie.

Betty is survived by her son, Alan (Beth); five grandchildren, Andy, Rachel, Taylor, Josh, and Chris; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Connor, Brynn, and Nolan; sister, Fay Williams (Robert); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Betty and Woody will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at East Gate Church of the Nazarene, 2002 East Gate Ave., NE, Roanoke, VA 24012.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to East Gate Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
East Gate Church of the Nazarene
2002 East Gate Ave., NE, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss, Ms. Betty was such a sweet, kind lady. She always came in with a smile and a positive attitude. I never heard her complain or say a negative word, she will be dearly missed!
Elaine Bryant, Nurse Navigator @ Blue Ridge Cancer Care
Work
March 21, 2022
Beth & Chris , Im so sorry for your loss. Prayers & condolence to the Woodrum family.
Rebecca Gregson
Other
March 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss.
Jim King
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results