Betty C. Woodrum
August 2, 1936 - February 3, 2022
Betty C. Woodrum, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
She had various clerical and accounting jobs throughout her life. She was a very active member at East Gate Church of the Nazarene. She served on many church boards, loved her women's groups, and enjoyed blessing others by going and serving on mission trips.
One of her favorite things to do was traveling and going on bus tours with her husband, Woody! She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whether it was having them spend the night, attending their sporting events, shopping, or playing with them in the parks.
Betty followed her beloved husband, Woody, of 66 years, to a wonderful reunion in Heaven!
Betty was preceded in death by her son, Bernie, and siblings, Paul, Robert, and Elsie.
Betty is survived by her son, Alan (Beth); five grandchildren, Andy, Rachel, Taylor, Josh, and Chris; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Connor, Brynn, and Nolan; sister, Fay Williams (Robert); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Betty and Woody will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at East Gate Church of the Nazarene, 2002 East Gate Ave., NE, Roanoke, VA 24012.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to East Gate Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.