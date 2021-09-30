Beulah Burnette Stacy
Sept. 15, 1942 - September 28, 2021
Beulah B. Stacy, 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Effie and Thurman Burnette, and her sisters, JoAnn Burnette Newman and Dorothy "Pinky" Burnette Frost.
Beulah worked for and retired from the Roanoke County School System as an Instructional Assistant.
Beulah is survived by her husband, Joe of Roanoke; daughters and sons-in-law, Sandrina and Kevin Phipps of Reston, Va., and Dedra and Bill Kassy of Falls Church, Va.; grandchildren, Daytona and Indy Kassy of Falls Church, Va.; and a sister and brother-in-law, Joyce Burnette Phillips and Ted Phillips.
Beulah and Joe Stacy spent 62 lovely years in marriage. She loved spending time with her family doing things like hiking, attending grandchildren's sports events and activities as well as travelling. She also enjoyed her water aerobics and exercise with friends at Green Ridge Recreation Center. Beulah was greatly loved by her friends and family and will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with Chaplain Tammy Jaffe officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the American Lung Association
, www.lung.org
or to LUNGEVITY www.lungevity.org
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2021.