Beveline Martin Noel
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Beveline Noel

August 28, 1926 - December 1, 2020

Beveline Martin Noel, 94, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor Mark Washington. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For those who prefer, you may attend the service via live stream by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com scrolling down the page and clicking on the You Tube icon. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019-3810
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019-3810
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am so sorry for the loss of Beveline. Such a sweet lady. I will be out of town Saturday, but my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Wendy Milliron
December 3, 2020