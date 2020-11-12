Boehling
Beverley Worthington
November 14, 1934
November 7, 2020
Beverley Worthington Boehling, of Roanoke, Virginia, was born in Waltham, Mass., on November 14, 1934, and died at the age of 85, on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Bev was blessed to share in 60 years of marriage with her late husband, Thomas J. Boehling Sr. Together they loved spending time with their ever-growing family and friends.
Bev is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Ann Doherty (John), Tom Jr. (Debbie), Bob (Rhonda), Edie Witchger (Gene), Susan Straight (Roger), Father Michael, and John (Catherine). To her 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, Beverley was lovingly known as "MiMi."
Bev was a stewardess with Eastern Airlines, when in Atlanta, she met the love of her life, Tom. After early years of marriage living in Alabama, they moved their growing family to Roanoke which became home for the following five decades. Here was where she developed a passion for many organizations and clubs such as: the RAM House, Meals on Wheels, The Valley Home for Adults, The Roanoke Garden Club, The Roanoke Valley Mental Health Association and Lewis Gale Hospital. Bev and Thomas were both active members in Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, where their faith was deepened and friendships were formed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond, Virginia. A Rite of Committal will be held following the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the RAM House in Roanoke. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service and Bliley's Funeral Home in Richmond. Online condolences and a livestream link to view the Mass virtually can be found at blileys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.