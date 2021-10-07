Beverly Meredith McGuireOctober 26, 1961 - October 4, 2021Beverly M. McGuire, age 59, of Pulaski, died on Monday, October 4, 2021, at her home.She was born in Christiansburg, Va., on October 26, 1961. Beverly is rejoicing in Heaven, again with her parents, Reba and Cecil Meredith, and her sister, Diane Dove.She is survived by her son Cecil "Buddy" McGuire; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eldon and Michelle Meredith, Jason and Erica Meredith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Terry and David Light, Darlene and John Wirt, Debra and Sam Kittinger; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special family friend, Jesse Wilmoth; special grand-dog, Bandit Wayne.A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Riverview Holiness Church with Pastor Jason Meredith officiating. Interment will follow at Akers Family Cemetery, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.