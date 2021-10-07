Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly Meredith McGuire
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Beverly Meredith McGuire

October 26, 1961 - October 4, 2021

Beverly M. McGuire, age 59, of Pulaski, died on Monday, October 4, 2021, at her home.

She was born in Christiansburg, Va., on October 26, 1961. Beverly is rejoicing in Heaven, again with her parents, Reba and Cecil Meredith, and her sister, Diane Dove.

She is survived by her son Cecil "Buddy" McGuire; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eldon and Michelle Meredith, Jason and Erica Meredith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Terry and David Light, Darlene and John Wirt, Debra and Sam Kittinger; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special family friend, Jesse Wilmoth; special grand-dog, Bandit Wayne.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Riverview Holiness Church with Pastor Jason Meredith officiating. Interment will follow at Akers Family Cemetery, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Riverview Holiness Church
VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Riverview Holiness Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.