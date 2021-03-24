Bill Patterson
March 17, 2021
Bill Patterson, 83, of Blacksburg, formerly of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Bill was a man of deep thoughts who strove to be free of attachments through his meditation practice. He lived a simple life in the woods of Floyd for the last 20 years very concerned for the ecology of the earth. Most recently he managed treatment for stage 4 lung cancer which did not cure his body. He shared regrets and joys with his only brother, John from Daytona Beach, Fla., Gretchen, Cynthia and Dick Luke, Amanda Morgan, Swede McBroom, friends, the Rev. Pam Phillips, and the Carilion Hospice staff.
His amazing love for singing tenor in choirs was a gift to many. He sang with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Blacksburg and Master Chorale. He was an active member sharing Joys and Concerns for many people and justice causes. He had an extensive LP and CD classical music collection which he joyously gave to Jared Gibbs, the UU pianist. While living in Roanoke he directed the choir of Colonial Presbyterian Church for nearly 25 years. He was generous and community-oriented spending time transporting food for Plenty and singing at folks bed-side with the Heart Song singers. He biked on the Blue Ridge Parkway, camped with his brother, and spent winters with him in Daytona Beach where he attended the UU Ormond Beach church.
Bill grew up in Bishopville, S.C. graduated from Mitchell Community College, Wofford College, and U of Colorado with a masters' degree in environmental science. He taught biology in several private schools.
He married Louise Haley in 1975 and adopted her two sons, Walter and William of Roanoke. Lou is deceased.
He is survived by his brother, John; his son, John Jr. Patterson (Tara) with their three children and daughter, Angela (Alex) and their son. There are three surviving cousins whom he visited annually.
A special thanks to Becca, RN, and Kelly, Music Therapist of Carilion Hospice. Dr. Asher, a radiation oncologist, was engaging and realistic in his care for Bill.
A celebration of his life will be held this summer at the UU Congregation where his ashes will be spread underneath a newly, planted oak tree. He requested a paver to read "My soul is a song. I'm always singing."
Donations in his honor may be sent to Planned Parenthood (online), Free Speech Foundation (online), Plenty of Floyd, 192 Elephant Curve Rd., Floyd., VA 24091, UUC of New River Valley, Box 10116 Blacksburg, VA 24060, Blue Mountain Center of Meditation, P.O. Box 256, Tomales, CA 94971. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
or on Facebook @Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 24, 2021.