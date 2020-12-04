Billie Linder Mills
Billie Linder Mills, age 86, of Blacksburg, Virginia, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from complications with a heart procedure. She was born in Salisbury, N.C., to the late William E. Linder and Nancy Anne Bowers Linder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Mills.
Billie is survived by her sister, Norma Wood and her husband, Charles Wood and their children, Melanie Wood Wilson and Sid Wood; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William C. Mills and Anne Mills and their children, Jeff, Kevin and Laura Mills Chen. In addition, Billie is survived by her own children, son, Duane Mills and his wife, Cathy and children, Savannah, Spencer and Peyton; her daughter, Janis Mills Harr and her husband, Matt Harr and their children, Michael and Morgan; and her daughter, Jenny Mills Cater and her husband, Ted Cater, and their children, Megan and Benjamin.
Billie graduated Highland Springs High School in 1952 and attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. She later graduated Radford University in 1975. Billie spent many hours volunteering in the community, giving of her time and energy to organizations including The Friends of the Roanoke Symphony, Roanoke Symphony Board, New River Community College Foundation Board. She also acted as an historical interpreter at Historic Smithfield, served on the Smithfield-Preston Foundation Board and as a member and officer of the Alleghany Chapter, NSDAR (Daughters of the American Revolution).
A small funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home chapel, Blacksburg, Va., with the Rev. Scott Obenchain officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. Please plan to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, Billie requested that donations be made either to New River Community College Education Foundation, attn. Duane M. Mills Scholarship Fund, New River Community College, 5251 College Drive, Dublin, VA 24084, (via check) or online athttps://www.nr.edu/foundation/giving_ways.php
) or The Alleghany Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, via check to Karen Finch, 412 Ridgeview Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060 (add Billie Mills to the subject line of check).
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.