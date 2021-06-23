Billy Price Greer
March 23, 1935 - June 21, 2021
Billy Price Greer, 86, of Roanoke went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home with interment to follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be given at www.simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 23, 2021.