Billy Price GreerMarch 23, 1935 - June 21, 2021Billy Price Greer, 86, of Roanoke went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home with interment to follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be given at www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home5160 Peters Creek Road