Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Price Greer
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Billy Price Greer

March 23, 1935 - June 21, 2021

Billy Price Greer, 86, of Roanoke went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home with interment to follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be given at www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jun
24
Service
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Peters Creek Road Chapel
5160 Peters Creek, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.