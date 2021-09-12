Menu
Billy Whitten Hagerman
FUNERAL HOME
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care - Melbourne
1001 S. Hickory St
Melbourne, FL
Billy Whitten Hagerman

July 13, 2021

Billy Whitten Hagerman, 83, of Melbourne, Fla., departed this life and went to heaven on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Bill was from Tazewell, Virginia. He retired from the Appalachian Power Co., Roanoke, Va. as a right of way agent.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Frances Lowe Hagerman (Fla.); special daughter Megan A. Hagerman (Va.), sister Madeleine Lafferty (Fla.); sister-in-law, Marie Hagerman (N.C.) and Diane Cummings (Ariz.) and several nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service.

Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
Salem, VA
Sep
18
Graveside service
Sherwood Memorial Park
Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care - Melbourne

