Billy Whitten Hagerman
July 13, 2021
Billy Whitten Hagerman, 83, of Melbourne, Fla., departed this life and went to heaven on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Bill was from Tazewell, Virginia. He retired from the Appalachian Power Co., Roanoke, Va. as a right of way agent.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Frances Lowe Hagerman (Fla.); special daughter Megan A. Hagerman (Va.), sister Madeleine Lafferty (Fla.); sister-in-law, Marie Hagerman (N.C.) and Diane Cummings (Ariz.) and several nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.