Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Billy Wayne Hess
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
62 Virginia Market Place Dr.
Rocky Mount, VA
Billy Wayne Hess

February 2, 1948 - February 26, 2021

Billy Wayne Hess, age 73, of Glade Hill, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Billy was born on February 2, 1948, a son of the late Benny Hess and Zola Mae Simms. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Sue Braggs; and brothers, James, Joe, Connie, Coy and Benny Hess.

Mr. Hess worked for the City of Salem for 31 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking peaceful walks in the woods. Bill also loved Country and Blue Grass music and could be found most evenings on his porch listening to these tunes.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; son, Jonathan; brother, L.P. Hess (Jane); and grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew.

His family would especially like to thank staff of Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center for their love and care.

Arrangements are private by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 334-5151.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers to Brenda and family. Spent time with them years ago and enjoyed hanging out with Bill.
Tim Carroll
March 1, 2021
I am so very sorry for y'all's loss. I've known Bill since the mid 70's. He was one of the kindest men I've ever met. My family and I are grateful for the care and concern he showered upon my mother. We will miss him.
Jennifer Deegan
March 1, 2021
BRENDA I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. I LOVE YOU BOTH AND ENJOYED ALL THE FUN TIMES WE HAD AT APPLEBEES. I WILL SURELY MISS BILL AND ALL HIS CUTE JOKES. PRAYERS FOR BILL´S SON, GRANDSONS AND ALL HIS FAMILY. BRENDA MAY THE ANGELS GIVE YOU A HUG AND YOU ARE IN MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS. LOVE YOU
Frances Parker
March 1, 2021
My condolences to the family. Bill was a good friend to my former husband Eddie (Mule) Gobble and myself. May God be with all the family and friends. Prayers for all.
Lynn LaDuke
February 28, 2021
MAY GOD BLESS BILL AND HIS FAMILY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS HE WILL BE MISSED.
RON WILEY
February 27, 2021
Our sincere condolences for your family's loss. Bill will be sorely missed. He was a great man and friend.
Bigbird and Mamabird
February 27, 2021
