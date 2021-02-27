Billy Wayne HessFebruary 2, 1948 - February 26, 2021Billy Wayne Hess, age 73, of Glade Hill, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021.Billy was born on February 2, 1948, a son of the late Benny Hess and Zola Mae Simms. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Sue Braggs; and brothers, James, Joe, Connie, Coy and Benny Hess.Mr. Hess worked for the City of Salem for 31 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking peaceful walks in the woods. Bill also loved Country and Blue Grass music and could be found most evenings on his porch listening to these tunes.He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; son, Jonathan; brother, L.P. Hess (Jane); and grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew.His family would especially like to thank staff of Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center for their love and care.Arrangements are private by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 334-5151.