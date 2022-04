Dear Betty, Karen and Family, I am so sorry to just now learn of Billy´s passing. I would see him occasionally (pre-Covid), when he worked at Kroger. He was always the helpful and smiling Billy. We would try to play catch-up with our families and I knew just how much he loved his little girl. He was such a talented floral designer. I am so lucky to have one of his arrangements and have had many compliments on it. You and your family are in my prayers. He left us too soon but God has a plan to use his talents. Your long-time Beverly Heights neighbor and friend, Brenda Craig

Brenda Craig Friend July 4, 2021