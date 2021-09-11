Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Bledar Demaku
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Dr. Bledar Demaku

November 9, 1989 - August 26, 2021

Dr. Bledar Demaku, 31, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

He was employed with CVS as a pharmacist.

His family members include his mother, Fetije Demaku; father, Fadil Demaku; fiancée, Mary Harp; son, Artie; sister, Blerina; brother, Blerand; brothers-in-law, Arian, Mike, and Sam; mother-in-law, Jeannie; nephews, Diar and Ledian; sister-in-law, Stuti; and many other special family members here and across the Atlantic.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.