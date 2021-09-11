Dr. Bledar Demaku
November 9, 1989 - August 26, 2021
Dr. Bledar Demaku, 31, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
He was employed with CVS as a pharmacist.
His family members include his mother, Fetije Demaku; father, Fadil Demaku; fiancée, Mary Harp; son, Artie; sister, Blerina; brother, Blerand; brothers-in-law, Arian, Mike, and Sam; mother-in-law, Jeannie; nephews, Diar and Ledian; sister-in-law, Stuti; and many other special family members here and across the Atlantic.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 11, 2021.