Bob Mills
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Bob Mills

August 22, 1950 - September 10, 2021

Bob Mills, 71, of Stewartsville, Virginia, made it to Heaven on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janae' Mills and his father, Marvin Mills.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Mills; his wife of 49 years, Debby Mills; his son, Jake Mills (Tia); his daughter, Jessica Wills (Blake) and their children, Isabel, Claira, and Rachel; son, Jonathan Mills (Kryssi) and their children, Mason, Abigael, Jackson, Jameson, and Sterling; and son, Jerob Mills (Amanda) and their children, Judson and Bo; brothers, Norman and Richard Mills; and sister, Janet Windle.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Edgewood Christian Church, 1006 Peck Street, Roanoke, VA 24017. The family will receive friends after the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Calling hours
Edgewood Christian Church
1006 Peck Street, Roanoke, VA
Sep
15
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Edgewood Christian Church
1006 Peck Street, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We loved Bob "the builder" he was always smiling and would fix anything!
SunTrust bank 460 branch
Work
September 14, 2021
The 460 Branch/SunTrust Bank
September 14, 2021
Bobby was a very nice guy. Sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family
Lori chitwood
September 14, 2021
