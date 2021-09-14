Bob Mills
August 22, 1950 - September 10, 2021
Bob Mills, 71, of Stewartsville, Virginia, made it to Heaven on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janae' Mills and his father, Marvin Mills.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Mills; his wife of 49 years, Debby Mills; his son, Jake Mills (Tia); his daughter, Jessica Wills (Blake) and their children, Isabel, Claira, and Rachel; son, Jonathan Mills (Kryssi) and their children, Mason, Abigael, Jackson, Jameson, and Sterling; and son, Jerob Mills (Amanda) and their children, Judson and Bo; brothers, Norman and Richard Mills; and sister, Janet Windle.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Edgewood Christian Church, 1006 Peck Street, Roanoke, VA 24017. The family will receive friends after the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 14, 2021.